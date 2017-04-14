Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Friday after strong Game 1

Allen is slated to start Friday's road game against the Wild, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.

It's no surprise that Allen will get a chance to follow-up his stellar Game 1 effort Wednesday. In that contest, he turned away 51 of 52 Minnesota shots through 77:48 worth of ice time in the Blues' 2-1 overtime triumph. He'll match up Friday against Devan Dubnyk, who took the loss Wednesday, while allowing two goals on 26 shots.