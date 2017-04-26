Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Wednesday
Allen will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with Nashville, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After posting a .956 save percentage while sweeping the Blackhawks, there really was never any doubt that Allen would be in the crease. During the regular season, the netminder went 2-2-0 against the Predators along with a 2.85 GAA. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he will be squaring off with Pekka Rinne, who is the only player ahead of Allen in playoff save percentage and GAA.
