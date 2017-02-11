Blues' Jake Allen: Looks to keep rolling against Montreal

Allen will start in goal on the road against the Canadiens on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

In his first seven outings of 2017, it appeared that Allen wouldn't be able to stop a beach ball in goal -- he went 1-4-0 with an .841 save percentage in that span -- but he's figured it out by winning three of his last four to the tune of a .958 save rate. There's a chance that your fantasy competitors soured on Allen after his lengthy stretch of duds, and now he's about to face a Habs team that has lost four of their past five games.