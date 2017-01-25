Blues' Jake Allen: Maybe not starting Thursday

Allen, who is scheduled to start Thursday's game against Minnesota, may not get the start after Carter Hutton shutout the Penguins on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "We've got to consider that, to be honest with you," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. "We've got to think about that and have that discussion for sure."

Hutton stopped all 34 shots in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, helping the Blues snap a three-game losing streak. For a team that's allowed 18 goals during the streak, it makes sense for Hitchcock to reconsider his decision to start Allen.