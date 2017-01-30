Blues' Jake Allen: Named Tuesday's starter

Allen will defend the net Tuesday against the Jets, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen finished the first half of 2016-17 with a decent 17-12-3 record, but his 2.83 GAA and .897 save percentage are much less impressive than his marks last season. Carter Hutton has eaten into his playing time a bit as a result, but Allen will get the first crack at things in the second half against a Jets club that lost two of its last three games heading into the All-Star break.