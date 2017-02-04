Blues' Jake Allen: Poor matchup on tap

Allen was designated as Saturday's home starter against the Penguins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It must be intimidating for Allen to know that he's about to face the top offense in the league, but it's worth noting that Sidney Crosby and Co. could be a bit taxed after surviving a hard-fought battle with the Blue Jackets in overtime Friday night, plus they had to travel to St. Louis. Allen has been more 'miss' than 'hit' this campaign, carrying a career-low .897 save percentage into the next match. It appears that most daily fantasy sites have appropriately adjusted his salary to reflect the recent struggles, but there are far more attractive matchups at play on a 13-game slate.