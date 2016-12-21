Blues' Jake Allen: Preparing to face Bolts on Thursday
Allen was designated as Thursday's road starter versus the Lightning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen will be hoping that his teammates play a disciplined brand of hockey, as the Bolts are currently running the league's third-best power play, converting at a rate of 23.3 percent. It's been tough to gauge the No. 1 backstop this month -- he has five wins in nine games, but also a 2.93 GAA over that span.
