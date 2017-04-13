Blues' Jake Allen: Serves as impenetrable wall in Game 1

Allen allowed just one goal on 52 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 overtime victory against the Wild.

The 51 saves were a career high for Allen. He was red hot down the stretch, and it's spilled over into the playoffs. Allen will be key as head coach Mike Yeo tries to get a little revenge against his former team in this first-round series. The two clubs will be back at it again Friday night, and Allen will remain a top-notch fantasy option despite being on the road.