Blues' Jake Allen: Shaken up Thursday

Allen was removed from Thursday's game when he fell awkwardly after giving up the fourth goal in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Carter Hutton relieved Allen for the final two minutes of the game. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said Allen will be fine, suggesting the goalie will be ready to go when the Blues return from the Christmas break to host Philadelphia next Wednesday.

