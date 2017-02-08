Blues' Jake Allen: Shuts out Senators

Allen stopped all 30 shots in a 6-0 shutout of the Senators on Tuesday.

Allen did well to earn a 2-0 lead heading into the third period before the Blues went off for four more goals in front of him. Thanks to the drubbing, Allen now owns a 19-14-3 record this year, but still boasts unspectacular numbers (2.74 GAA, .900 save percentage) in his first campaign as the top dog in the St. Louis crease. That said, he's won two of his last three starts, so owners will be hoping he's finally turning the corner with around two months left in the season.