Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in goal Sunday

Allen is in line to start Sunday's Game 3 against the Wild, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen -- who figures to start the rest of the way for St. Louis -- has been dominant for the club as they've grabbed a 2-0 advantage over the Wild. He and the Blues return home for Game 3, looking to continue the success from the first two contests. The team also has a chance to close out the series without returning to Minneapolis with two home victories.

