Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in net Thursday

Allen will be in the crease for Thursday's matchup with Toronto, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen's start will come in the first game since the Blues fired head coach Ken Hitchcock and replaced him with Mike Yeo. More times than not, it seems like teams improve their play after having their coach fired, and research done by DataScience, Inc. seems to support that feeling. Keeping that in mind, if the Blues play better as a team in front of Allen, then his numbers will surely benefit as he will theoretically be facing fewer high-quality scoring chances. Allen has shown that he's a more than capable NHL goaltender, and Wednesday's coaching change could prove to be a turning point in his season.