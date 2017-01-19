Blues' Jake Allen: Starting Thursday against Washington

Allen will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen hasn't played well recently, posting a 1-4-0 record with an ugly 3.89 GAA and .861 save percentage over his last six appearances. The backstop's poor play prompted the Blues to turn to Carter Hutton, who has made the team's last three starts in goal. Allen will need to turn in a solid performance in a tough home matchup with a Capitals team that's 11-4-5 on the road this season, or he may find himself limited to a backup role going forward.