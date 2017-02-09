Blues' Jake Allen: Starting Thursday in Toronto

Allen will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 30 shots he faced en route to an impressive 6-0 victory over the Senators on Tuesday. The 26-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 20th win of the season in an unfavorable road matchup with a Maple Leafs squad that's averaging 3.17 goals per game at home this season, seventh in the NHL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola