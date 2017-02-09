Blues' Jake Allen: Starting Thursday in Toronto

Allen will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 30 shots he faced en route to an impressive 6-0 victory over the Senators on Tuesday. The 26-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 20th win of the season in an unfavorable road matchup with a Maple Leafs squad that's averaging 3.17 goals per game at home this season, seventh in the NHL.