Blues' Jake Allen: Status uncertain
Allen's availability for Saturday's meeting with Dallas is up in the air as he awaits the impending birth of his first child, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
For now, the Blues have not recalled a goalie from the minors, so there is still a chance Allen could be ready to go. If the 26-year-old isn't available, Carter Hutton figures to step into the blue paint against the Stars.
