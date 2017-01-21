Blues' Jake Allen: Staying home for Winnipeg trip

Allen will not travel with the team for its Saturday game in Winnipeg, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

To be clear, Allen is not actually injured, he's just gone through a very rough patch recently -- and that's putting it lightly. Coach Ken Hitchcock has not announced who will start in goal for the Blues on Saturday, but it will be either Carter Hutton, who has not looked especially stellar recently either, or Pheonix Copley, who has never started an NHL game. For the moment, the goalie situation in St. Louis is one to avoid completely.