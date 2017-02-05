Blues' Jake Allen: Takes loss versus Penguins on Saturday

Allen made 27 saves but allowed three goals in a 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

Giving Allen extra rest before the All-Star break has yielded mixed results. In two of his three starts this week, he allowed at least three goals, but Allen stopped 26 of 27 shots in the other game. Regardless, Allen continues to frustrate owners with a 18-14-3 record, .897 save percentage and 2.89 GAA. He is one of the most disappointing goaltenders this season.