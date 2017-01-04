Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Thursday

Allen will defend the cage against Carolina on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen has posted a 4-6-0 record with a 2.97 GAA in his last 10 outings, but he faces a 'Canes squad that has dropped three of its last four contests. The netminder dominated in the month of November, but struggled to find consistency in December. If he can register consecutive wins for the first time since Dec. 1 and 6, it will mark a step toward improvement in 2017.