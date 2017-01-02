Blues' Jake Allen: Turns away 21 shots to top Hawks
Allen saved 21 of 22 shots during Monday's win over Chicago.
Through his previous four starts, Allen had just a single win with a .881 save percentage and 3.84 GAA, so this was a nice bounce-back showing. In his first season as the No. 1 starter for St. Louis, the 26-year-old netminder has failed to deliver reliable fantasy numbers beyond his 17 wins. There is still time for him to improve his ratios, but expecting him to approach his .920 save percentage and 2.35 GAA from last year is likely ill-advised.
