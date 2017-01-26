Blues' Jake Allen: Will back up Hutton on Thursday

Allen will return to the active lineup Thursday and serve as a backup to starter Carter Hutton, Tom Timmerman and Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen, who didn't dress for the Blues' last two games, had been penciled in to start Thursday against the Wild, but Hutton's 34-save shutout in Pittsburgh on Tuesday scrapped those plans. Had Hutton not played so well against the Penguins, St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock said he would have no problem starting Allen. With the All-Star break coming up after Thursday's game, the soonest Allen will be back in goal is Jan. 31 against Winnipeg.