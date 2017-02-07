Blues' Jake Allen: Will see Senators on Tuesday

Allen will cover the cage Tuesday night, facing the Senators on the road, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen and the Blues are adjusting to the direction of Mike Yeo, who has gone from an associate coach to the team's chief bench boss following the firing of Ken Hitchcock. Suffice it to say, a top priority will be finding ways to get Allen back on the winning track. He's picked up just two victories in nine appearances since the calendar flipped to 2017, adding a pitiful 3.43 GAA and .871 save mark over that span. Allen's next start will come against an Ottawa team that ranks 13th overall in shooting percentage (9.1), but only 17th in goals per game (2.66) and 20th on the man advantage at 17.4 percent.