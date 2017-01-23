Blues' Jake Allen: Will start against Wild

Allen (rest) will return to the starter's crease for Thursday's matchup versus Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen will actually get one more night of rest as Carter Hutton will get the starting nod Tuesday against the Penguins, with Pheonix Copley filling in as the backup. The 26-year-old Allen has not registered a win since Jan. 2 when he allowed the Blackhawks to put just one into the back of the net. Since then, when he is in the lineup, the netminder is winless with an atrocious 6.05 GAA.