Allen will tend twine in Tuesday's tilt with Boston, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While the 26-year-old hasn't looked very sharp all year, with a .904 save percentage, he's looked even worse lately, with an .885 save percentage in his last four games. The Bruins are in the bottom third of the league in goals per game with 2.40, so he will get a good chance to get back on the right track Tuesday.