Blues' Jake Allen: Will start in net Friday and Monday

Allen, who was removed from Thursday's game with the Lightning for precautionary reasons, will be the starting goalie Friday against the Predators and Monday against the Blackhawks, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It appears the ailment Allen sustained in last weeks' contest was nothing serious as he's set to make back to back starts following a maintenance day Wednesday. The 26-year-old netminder will look to break out of a mid-season funk against the 10th and 13th ranked offenses in the league as he's gone 2-3-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .890 save percentage over his last five outings.