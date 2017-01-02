Blues' Jake Allen: Will start Winter Classic

Allen will be the starting netminder for Monday's Winter Classic against Chicago, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been in a bit of a rough patch lately, with a .881 save percentage and 3.83 GAA in his last six games. On the season as a whole, he's been mediocre with a .903 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA. The Blackhawks are middle of the pack in goal scoring, 2.72 per game, and shots per game, 28.9, so Allen will get a chance to improve his numbers Monday.