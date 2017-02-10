Blues' Jake Allen: Wins second straight Thursday

Allen stopped 31 of 32 shots Thursday, backstopping the Blues' 2-1 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs.

Allen has been impressive in two straight road wins, stopping 61 of 62 shots directed on net. The Blues have been pleased with Allen's performance since returning from a week off to clear his head, and it looks like he's regained some confidence. He remains the team's No. 1 goalie and should find himself in net Saturday night against the Canadiens in Montreal.