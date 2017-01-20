Blues' Jake Allen: Yanked twice in Thursday's loss

Allen allowed four goals on 10 shots and was replaced by Carter Hutton for the third straight game in the Blues' 7-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday. This was the fourth time in six games that the struggling Allen has been pulled.

Allen was actually yanked from Thursday's game twice -- once briefly during the first period then for good after giving up his fourth goal mid-way through the second. Hutton, who allowed three goals on eight shots, was marginally better in relief. This appears to be a mental block for Allen, who's allowed 10 goals on just 36 shots (.722 save percentage) over his last three starts. Given the struggles of both goalies, it will be interesting to see who will be the starter Saturday in Winnipeg. The Blues may dip down to AHL Chicago for Phoenix Copley, who has a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 18 games for the Wolves.