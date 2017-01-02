Bouwmeester recorded an assist and a shot on net during Monday's win over Chicago.

With just one goal and seven assists for the year, Bouwmeester's completely off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings. The veteran has settled into a defense-first role and entered Monday's game starting 57.8 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own end. Additionally, he's also blocking fewer shots (44 through 38 games) and owns a minus-6 rating. At best, Bouwmeester is a low-priced flier for daily contests when St. Louis faces a favorable opponent.