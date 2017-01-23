Bouwmeester (lower body) took a maintenance day Monday, but is expected to suit up against the Penguins on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bouwmeester was sidelined for just one game with this ailment but appears to be ready to go for the Blues trip to Pittsburgh. Despite logging 46 games this year, the defenseman has managed just one goal and eight helpers from the blue line. The 33-year-old has failed to crack the 20-point mark in either of his previous two seasons, and is on pace to miss that mark again.