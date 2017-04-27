Blues' Joel Edmundson: Chips in two helpers in Game 1 loss
Edmundson collected two assists over 21:03 of ice time during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Nashville.
Buried down the depth chart, Edmundson has had difficulty making an offensive impact at the highest level through his first two seasons. He's now posted two goals and two assists through six playoff games, though, so the 23-year-old defenseman clearly owns some untapped scoring upside. Unfortunately, considering the stalwarts ahead of him in St. Louis, Edmundson will have a difficult time fulfilling his potential any time soon with the Blues.
