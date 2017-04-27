Edmundson collected two assists over 21:03 of ice time during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Nashville.

Buried down the depth chart, Edmundson has had difficulty making an offensive impact at the highest level through his first two seasons. He's now posted two goals and two assists through six playoff games, though, so the 23-year-old defenseman clearly owns some untapped scoring upside. Unfortunately, considering the stalwarts ahead of him in St. Louis, Edmundson will have a difficult time fulfilling his potential any time soon with the Blues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...