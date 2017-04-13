Edmundson scored in overtime Wednesday against the Wild, securing a victory in the Blues' playoff opener.

Edmundson isn't known for his offense, and he didn't really do anything special here. He was in the right place at the right time and banged some loose change into an open net. Edmundson was, however, able to block four shots in the playoff opener; that's where his value lies for DFS players.

