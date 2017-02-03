Edmundson had an assist and two blocked shots over 18:41 of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

The second-year defenseman doesn't generate much offense for the Blues, but as improved over his rookie season, moving up from .13 points per game to .29. Unfortunately, defensemen that get little power-play ice time, he'll never be an offensive factor for a fantasy team. The hits category is his biggest asset, averaging a tick more than two per game.