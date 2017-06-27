Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tendered qualifying offer
Binnington was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.
He's only played in one NHL game, entering in relief and letting in one goal on four shots. The 23-year-old Binnington has had several mediocre seasons in the AHL, He's a young, talented goaltender who's still adjusting to the game at a professional level, and he'll be ready to compete with Luke Opilka for a backup position once Carter Hutton's contract expires.
