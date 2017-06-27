Binnington was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

He's only played in one NHL game, entering in relief and letting in one goal on four shots. The 23-year-old Binnington has had several mediocre seasons in the AHL, He's a young, talented goaltender who's still adjusting to the game at a professional level, and he'll be ready to compete with Luke Opilka for a backup position once Carter Hutton's contract expires.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...