Binnington was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

He's only played in one NHL game, entering in relief and letting in one goal on four shots. The 23-year-old Binnington has had several mediocre seasons in the AHL, He's a young, talented goaltender who's still adjusting to the game at a professional level, and he'll be ready to compete with Luke Opilka for a backup position once Carter Hutton's contract expires.