Schmaltz was sent down to the minors Thursday.

The Blues have a few days off until they are back in action against the Wild on Saturday, so don't be surprised to see Schmaltz called back up before Game 5. The blueliner played just 9:18 of ice time in Game 1 and hasn't been in the lineup since, so those move is likely designed to keep him game ready in case he is needed down the stretch.

