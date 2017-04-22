Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Recalled from AHL Chicago
Schmaltz was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday.
After being sent down on Thursday, Schmaltz will be in Minnesota for Game 5. This is likely just a move to add more depth to the Blues defensive core, but is something to keep an eye on regardless. Schmaltz had little impact in his one playoff appearance, yet he was able to record two assists and block 10 shots in nine regular season games.
