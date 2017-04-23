Schmaltz was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

The blueliner was called up prior to Game 5, but he was only up to provide depth, and was a healthy scratch in the contest. With the Blues having a few days off in between rounds, Schmaltz will head to Chicago to help them in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

