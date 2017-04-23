Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Sent down Sunday
Schmaltz was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
The blueliner was called up prior to Game 5, but he was only up to provide depth, and was a healthy scratch in the contest. With the Blues having a few days off in between rounds, Schmaltz will head to Chicago to help them in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Recalled from AHL Chicago•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Plays third straight game Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Makes NHL debut Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Will make debut Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Brought up to big club•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...