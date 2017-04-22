Blues' Jori Lehtera: Back in lineup Saturday

Lehtera will be back in the lineup Saturday in Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After being a healthy scratch the past three games, Lehtera will rotate in as a bottom-six center Saturday. In Game 1, he recorded one hit and one blocked shot, and finished with a plus-1 rating.

