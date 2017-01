Lehtera posted a goal with a plus-1 in Saturday's 4-0 road victory against the Sharks.

Lehtera snapped an 11-game goalless skid dating back to Dec. 15. After a 44-point rookie campaign in 2014-15, he took a step back with 34 points last season. Now, Lehtera is on pace to see a second straight decrease in season points. He has struggled most of the year and can only be trusted in the deepest of fantasy pools.