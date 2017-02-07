Blues' Jori Lehtera: Goal drought continues

Lehtera tallied an assist in Monday's win over the Flyers.

Those who drafted Lehtera knew they weren't drafting a goal scorer, but not finding twine in the last 10 games is discouraging. The Finland native has clocked 14:40 TOI over those past 10 games, adding only three assists. Although having no presence on the power play, Lehtera makes his minutes count by being on a line with Vladimir Tarasenko (23 goals, 52 games). As long as he's on a line with the Blues' top scorer, the center will be in a position for assists by default.