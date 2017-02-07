Agostino scored a third-period goal and registered four shots on net through 14:10 of ice time (1:57 on the power play) during Monday's win over Philadelphia.

Agostino was just recalled from the AHL on Sunday, and Monday was his first game of the season for St. Louis. He had 18 goals and 60 points through 48 games in the minors, so there is some offensive potential. Additionally, the Blues will need a scoring boost with Robby Fabbri (knee) done for the year. Receiving power-play minutes is an encouraging sign, too. You'll likely want to take a wait-and-see approach for now in most fantasy settings, though.