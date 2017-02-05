Agostino was promoted from AHL Chicago on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Agostino will join the active roster following the news that Robby Fabbri will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. He's dominated at the AHL level this season, notching 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) over 48 games, but it's unlikely that will translate to similar success at the NHL level. Still, the 2010 fifth-round pick could provide some offensive output if given an opportunity.