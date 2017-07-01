Agostino signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Blues on Saturday, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.

The Penguins originally drafted Agostino with a fifth-round pick in 2010. He never touched NHL ice with the Pens, but was heavily deployed in the minor-league systems associated with the Flames and Blues. He's an organizational depth option at this juncture, albeit one who's shown he can at least hold his own at hockey's highest level when given the chance -- five points in 17 games. His new one-way contract stipulates that he won't be assigned to the AHL unless the Blues happen to waive him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...