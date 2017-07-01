Agostino signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Blues on Saturday, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.

The Penguins originally drafted Agostino with a fifth-round pick in 2010. He never touched NHL ice with the Pens, but was heavily deployed in the minor-league systems associated with the Flames and Blues. He's an organizational depth option at this juncture, albeit one who's shown he can at least hold his own at hockey's highest level when given the chance -- five points in 17 games. His new one-way contract stipulates that he won't be assigned to the AHL unless the Blues happen to waive him.