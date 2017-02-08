Agostino had an assist, five shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits over 12:46 of ice time in the Blues' 6-0 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Agostino led the Blues in shots for the second straight game since being called up from AHL Chicago over the weekend. He was the Wolves' leading scorer at the time of his callup and now has points in two straight at the NHL level. He's on a line with Jori Lehtera and David Perron, two of the team's more inconsistent producers this season, but each capable of creating scoring chances.