Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk: All or nothing lately
Shattenkirk notched a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's loss to Ottawa.
The blueliner has three two-point efforts in his last 12 games; in the other nine put together, he has one point. That balances out to terrific seasonal production, but it makes Shattenkirk a bit of a risky, hit-or-miss option in DFS.
