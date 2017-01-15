Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk: Lends helping hand in victory

Shattenkirk picked up a pair of assists with a plus-1 and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 4-0 win against the Sharks.

Shattenkirk has four helpers over his past four games, and he is on pace for his first 50-point NHL campaign. While his plus/minus has been a bit of a deterrent, he remains a must-start fantasy option across all formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola