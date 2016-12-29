Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk: Scores power-play tally against Flyers

Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal and registered five shots on net during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

The 27-year-old veteran entered the game with the highest points per 60 minutes on the power play (7.69) among defensemen with at least 400 minutes over the past three seasons, so Wednesday's tally with the man advantage only increased his lead. He's an elite offensive rearguard in seasonal leagues and often presents nice value in daily contests.