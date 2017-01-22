Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk: Tickles twine twice

Shattenkirk tickled the twine twice Saturday, including once on the power play, in a 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Shattenkirk's all-or-nothing 2017 continues -- this is the fourth time this month that he's had two-point games and three of those have come in the last six games. Unfortunately, he has no points in any of the other six January games and he's minus-7 in that span. Shattenkirk is on a career pace -- he's headed toward a mid-50s finish. But his name continues to swirl on the trade rumor mill because of his contract demands. He would immediately become a power-play fixture and a top-four defender in any other city, but he continues to make suspect decisions at even strength.

