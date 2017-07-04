Kostin (shoulder) is expected to sign an entry-level contract with the Blues, Igor Eronko of the Sport-Express reports.

Kostin was granted free-agent status by the KHL's Dynamo Moscow on Tuesday, and it's now expected that the Blues will try to bring their 31st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft stateside as soon as possible, even though a contract hasn't officially been offered quite yet. The 18-year-old is currently working his way through a shoulder injury and hasn't been cleared for full offseason activities.