Kostin has not been scrimmaging at the Blues' prospect camp because he's still recovering from shoulder surgery four months ago, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He's participated in drills but has not been medically cleared for contact.

Kostin, the Blues' second of two first-round picks in the 2017 draft, slid to 31st overall, partially because he's still under contract with the Moscow Dynamo of the Kontinental Hockey League. However, that could be cleared up Monday. The Dynamo are under new ownership which has threatened not to pay any of its players, making them unrestricted free agents. The Blues will be patient however long it takes to play out and are convinced Kostin wants to play in the NHL. He's expected to be cleared for contact in early September.