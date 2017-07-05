As expected, Kostin (shoulder) agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

After being released from his contract amid Dynamo Moscow's financial crisis, Kostin should be headed for a stateside assignment. Where the winger plays remains up in the air for now, as the Blues no longer have an AHL affiliate. If the 18-year-old is cleared for contact in time, he may take part in training camp with St. Louis before his final destination is decided.